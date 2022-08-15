Not choosing sides. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gushed over her sons Gabe and Garrison’s bond amid their feud with Kody Brown.

Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to share a photo of Gabe, 20, and Garrison, 23, working together to change a tire on Gabe’s car.

“It does a mama’s heart good to know she raised boys willing to help out – even each other,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Gabe hit something in the road and Garrison came right away to help him get the tire (which of course had a stripped lug nut) off. AND it was raining like crazy. I went over to help but ended up being the cheerleader as I wasn’t really needed.”

The TV personality praised her sons as they continue to feud with Kody, 53.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle confirmed that Kody is in the middle of feuds with “[several] of [his] children” during part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022. She added that the rift between Kody and his kids stemmed from the “ways his [COVID-19] rules went down.”

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody said of Gabe and Garrison during the tell-all. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives,” the Brown patriarch said. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID-19 is different. It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

He then told host Sukanya Krishnan that they need therapy, adding, “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”

In a January 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Gabe insisted that he and his girlfriend, Peyton, should be able to see each other during the pandemic since she was self-isolating. However, Kody admitted he was uneasy with the fact that he couldn’t be sure Peyton was following COVID-19-related protocols at the time.

Meanwhile, Garrison argued with Kody about maintaining his social life during COVID. In light of the disagreement, Garrison moved out of his family’s property in 2021 and he went on to purchase a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Arizona.

In addition to Gabe and Garrison, Janelle and Kody share kids Madison, Logan, Savanah and Hunter.