Sharing their side. While tensions between Kody Brown and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown came to a boiling point over his strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown claim there is more to the story.

“For my boys there’s so much more going on than just this fight over whose COVID rules should be followed,” Janelle, 53, admitted during a teaser for the upcoming Sunday, September 18, episode. “They have for a long time perceived that Kody’s focus, you know, his time, everything, was spent, the majority at Robyn’s house, even when we lived in Vegas.”

As for Christine, 50, who left the polygamist family in November 2021, she claimed that “Janelle’s kids have been frustrated with [Kody] for years because of the way that he’s treated Janelle.”

“Janelle is fine with her relationship with Kody. She’s said that it’s everything she needs it to be, over and over and over she says that,” Christine continued. “Her kids feel different.”

Janelle went on to say that while her relationship with her husband is “adequate” yet “struggling,” she admitted that her sons are “very frustrated.”

“Garrison calls me up with his narcissistic attitude and goes, ‘This is your fault and I’m never going to be around you again,’” the father of 18 recalled while admitting that his COVID-19 rules had backfired. “So, I just called Janelle and said, ‘I need Gabriel and I need Garrison to both move out.’”

While Janelle found Kody’s demand “hilarious,” she claimed that “he’s threatened this before,” before revealing that his name is not on the lease agreement for her home.

“He’s telling his dad, ‘I’m done. I’m done with you because I don’t like how I think my mom is being treated, how we’re being treated at this house,’” Janelle said of Garrison’s phone call to his father. “They feel like there’s been a real preference for Robyn. And so, this thing with Covid now – where he’s now at her house because she’s willing to follow his rules – they are a little bit suspicious.”

The mother of six went on to say that while her marriage to Kody “works” for her, “it doesn’t look like Robyn’s relationship with him.”

Garrison ultimately moved off the family’s property after buying a four-bedroom, two-bathroom Arizona home, In Touch confirmed in January. According to a listing viewed by In Touch, the 23-year-old purchased the home for $329,000.