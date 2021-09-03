Taking the scenic route! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is enjoying a trip to Cancun, Mexico, amid her family’s plans to build on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

“Well, I have arrived!” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner shared with fans on Thursday, September 2. “Literally just got checked into my suite a.k.a. home for the next six days. This week is a much-needed break and rejuvenation for me.”

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri, 50, revealed she is excited to unwind away from home and forget about her troubles for a bit during her week-long excursion. “I’m looking forward to just being,” she added. “Just existing. Just letting go. Not gonna lie, there’s been a few moments of anxiety leading up to this trip, and even a few moments today.”

“It’s a bit strange traveling after all this time,” the TLC star concluded. “But Cancun, I’m here for you, you’re here for me, it’s gonna be a good week!”

A friend of Meri’s joined her for the trip, and they have been making the most of the local attractions, stopping by the beach to see the “sea turtles” and more.

The fun-filled getaway for Meri comes shortly after TLC confirmed a new season of Sister Wives will be airing in November. In the upcoming episodes, fans will get to see family patriarch Kody Brown and his four spouses, Meri, Christine, Janelle and Robyn, preparing to relocate to their new property.

Christine, 49, will also discuss her hopes to move back to Utah as a “difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle’s family and Kody and Robyn,” according to the press release. When it comes to Meri and Kody, 52, they still have “no romantic relationship,” but she appears to be “doing better and managing the drama within the family well.”

With the Coyote Pass building plans underway, the Brown family will be “splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays” in the previously filmed scenes.

While viewers can expect to watch the drama unfold on television, Janelle, 52, has since shared a big update via Instagram, announcing she was the first of the polygamous brood to move onto their Coyote Pass land in June.

“Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property,” the mom of six posted. “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So, stay tuned, this is about to get real!”