Family Drama! A Breakdown of All of the ‘Sister Wives’ Feuds From Meri and Janelle to Robyn and the Kids

Dramatic reality. Despite wanting to be portrayed as a happy family on Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s family has had plenty of drama over the years.

One major feud in the family is between Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife, Janelle Brown. While Kody and Meri agreed to have a polygamist marriage before tying the knot, she made it clear she wasn’t thrilled that Janelle would be the second woman joining their marriage.

Even before becoming sister wives, Meri and Janelle knew each other because Janelle had previously been married to Meri’s brother, Adam Barber. It’s believed Kody pursued a relationship with Janelle when her marriage to Adam ended, and they began their courtship soon after.

While some fans think Kody went behind Meri’s back to pursue a courtship with Janelle, the Brown patriarch further offended his first wife when he initially planned to marry Janelle on Meri’s birthday.

It seems Meri has also rubbed Janelle the wrong way, as Kody’s second wife has accused Meri of making snide comments about her several times. In the family’s book Becoming Sister Wives, Janelle revealed that housekeeping was a point of contention between Kody’s first two wives.

While the mother of six explained in the book that she enjoyed living alone because she could put off cleaning and doing the dishes, she claimed Meri and Kody ganged up on her and insisted she clean the house at night so that the duo could enjoy it in the morning.

Another feud in the Brown family is between Janelle, Kody and his third wife, Christine. Tension between Kody and his wives grew when he legally divorced Meri to marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2014. The pair legally wed in order to adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

The wives, especially Christine and Janelle, made it clear that they didn’t want Robyn to join the family, though Kody dismissed their feelings and married her anyway.

Additionally, Kody has feuded with a handful of his children. During a Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022, Janelle revealed that Kody has strained relationships with “[several] of [his] children.” She said that the rift was due to the “ways his [COVID-19] rules went down.”

Keep scrolling to read about the Brown family feuds.