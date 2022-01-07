New place! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Garrison reportedly purchased a $329,000 house in Arizona, becoming a first-time homeowner at the age of 23.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom abode features new wood flooring, paint and includes a fireplace by the stairwell, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. Garrison’s two-story property, which appears to be bought on December 28, also has vaulted ceilings, a washer and dryer as well as a fenced-in courtyard.

Garrison did not immediately reply to In Touch’s request for comment.

Robert Garrison Brown/Instagram

The Sun was first to report news of Garrison buying a house. Prior to his purchase, he had seemingly been staying at his mom’s house while he saved up money.

In a recent season 16 episode, Janelle, 52, argued that her and Kody’s adult sons, Garrison and Gabriel, should be able to maintain their social lives as long as they took precautions while living under her roof, which caused an issue with their dad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conversation between Janelle and Kody, 52, got so heated at one point that she told him to “f–k off” before deciding to celebrate Thanksgiving separately, following the lead of Kody’s now-estranged third wife, Christine Brown.

“No guilt trip, just a little prick to your conscience and you guys decide what you do,” Kody said to Janelle during the tense scene. “I’m not going to tell this family how they do it. I am going to lead the way that I think is the right way.”

Prior to that, Christine told her family that she would be spending the holiday with her kids in Utah, a decision she made months before parting ways from Kody.

As season 16 episodes reveal what happened leading up to the former couple’s split, Christine told fans she now has a new lease on life after announcing her choice to become a single woman in November 2021.

TLC/YouTube (2)

“This decision was a long time coming,” Christine later shared in a Cameo video. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”

Kody also sounded off about their breakup in his own announcement. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18, who is also married to Robyn and Meri Brown, wrote via Instagram. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Although Christine is now living in the city of Murray, Utah, it looks like Janelle will be remaining in Arizona not too far away from her son Garrison as the Browns plan to break ground on their Coyote Pass land.