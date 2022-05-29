Family time. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed a hike with her kids, Gabe Brown, Savanah Brown and Hunter Brown, but noticeably missing was the patriarch of the plural family, Kody Brown.

Janelle, 53, shared videos of her and her children hiking the Mogollon Rim, a 200-mile stretch in Arizona that reaches New Mexico via Instagram on Saturday, May 28.

The father of 18 has famously been at odds with Janelle and their sons Gabe, 21, and Garrison Brown over his strict COVID-19 protocols in November 2021. Garrison ultimately moved out of his mother’s house into his own home in December 2021 after tensions came to a boiling point.

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives. I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different,” Kody said of his strained relationship with his sons during the season 16 tell-all in February 2022.

He also admitted he wasn’t speaking to the boys at the time, adding, “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

Following Kody’s split from his third wife, Christine Brown, in November 2021, rumors began swirling that Janelle might also want to leave Kody after her own tension with the Wyoming native played out on season 16.

An insider previously told Us Weekly in January that Janelle “sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody,” and is now “strongly considering separating from him too.” “Christine and Janelle are very close and they have conversations about it,” the source added.

Janelle was one of the first of Kody’s wives to move onto the family’s Coyote Pass land in Arizona. By November 2021, however, she had moved off the land.

In April 2022, the mother of six teased plans to move back to Coyote Pass for the summer.

“Come on, it’s just amazing. I’m so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more,” she gushed via Instagram about the outdoor landscape. “Thanks for indulging me for a minute ‘cause I just want to say, I love the mountains. I love being on this property. I love it all.”

Sister Wives fans have been following the plural family’s housing journey since they left Las Vegas to move to Arizona in 2018. While Kody initially had plans to build a large home where he, Janelle and other wives Meri Brown, Christine and Robyn Brown would live, the idea was shot down by the spouses. The patriarch instead agreed to build five separate houses on the land.

At this time, it’s unclear how the Brown family intends to move forward now that Christine is out of the picture.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Janelle’s outing with her kids sans Kody.