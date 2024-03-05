Sister Wives' Brown Family Reacts to ​Robert Garrison’s Death

Janelle and Kody Brown

Robert’s parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, issued a joint statement regarding their son’s death to their respective Instagram accounts on March 5, 2024.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”