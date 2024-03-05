Sister Wives' Brown Family Reacts to ​Robert Garrison’s Death

Robert’s parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, issued a joint statement regarding their son’s death to their respective Instagram accounts on March 5, 2024.
“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown,” Meri wrote under the same photos that Janelle and Kody had shared. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory.”
Meri concluded her post with, “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”
Madison Brush
Robert’s sister Madison Brush reshared her mom’s Instagram tribute to her late brother via Instagram Stories on March 5, 2024.
Savanah Brown
Another one of Robert’s sisters, Savanah Brown, also reshared her mother’s Instagram post about his tragic death to her Instagram Story.
TLC
On March 5, 2024, TLC issued a statement to In Touch regarding Robert’s passing.
“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown,” the network stated. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”