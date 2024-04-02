Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) slammed the Nevada National Guard for releasing photos from her brother Robert Garrison Brown’s memorial service.

Mykelti, 27, admitted she and her family “were all pretty upset” that the military shared photos from the service on March 24 during a Patreon video on March 27, which was later shared by blogger Without a Crystal Ball.

After noting that the Brown family didn’t give their permission for the photos to be released, Mykelti said that some of her siblings have been trying to help her “calm down” about the situation. “If we were any other family and the National Guard did that to any other family, it would be totally cool,” she said. “My family has a big guard up because we are public and we’re not any other family because of how public we are.”

While she pointed out that the National Guard and Garrison’s military friends were also mourning the loss of the former reality star, Mykelti explained that she and her family were under “scrutiny” after the photos were released. Not only did people start speculating that Mykelti was pregnant due to her outfit, but her husband, Tony Padron, was called out for wearing a hat during the service.

“No matter what, people find something where they can scrutinize instead of just, like, letting us mourn,” she continued.

Tony, 29, added that he felt “triggered” that the photos were released, while Mykelti said she hoped Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown, is able to get the photos.

Garrison died at the age of 25 following an apparent suicide on March 5. Shortly after news of his passing broke, Janelle, 54, and Kody Brown issued a joint statement confirming their son’s death.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the pair, who split in December 2022, said at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle has continued to remember Garrison on social media, while she reflected on having the Nevada National Guard at the service in an Instagram post on March 31.

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again,” the mother of six captioned photos from the service. “I am so grateful for the [outpouring] of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Janelle concluded the caption by acknowledging that the photos had already been released online. “I am sharing some of the photos,” she wrote. “Many [of] you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us.”