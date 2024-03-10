Sister Wives star Madison Brush (née Brown) opened up publicly for the first time following the death of her brother Robert Garrison Brown in a touching social media tribute.

“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother,” Maddie, 28, shared via Instagram on Sunday, March 10. “God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Maddie, the daughter of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, added a quote by Jamie Anderson which read, “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Maddie’s touching tribute was shared five days after her brother was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5. He was 25 years old. His body was found by his brother Gabriel Brown, who was asked to pay his brother a visit by their mother, Janelle, 54.

According to a police report, obtained by In Touch, the mother of six informed authorities that Garrison was estranged from his father at the time of his death. Despite their fractured relationship, Kody, 55, and his ex-wife shared a joint tribute to their late son hours after news of his death became public.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the former couple shared via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In addition to Maddie and Garrison’s parents, Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Christine Brown also opened up about the family’s loss.

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Meri, 53, shared that same day. “This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

Christine’s post came days later when she shared a touching memory of what a “wonderful, caring brother” Garrison was to her daughter Truely.