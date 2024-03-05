Sister Wives star Meri Brown posted a tribute to Robert Garrison Brown after his death by suicide at the age of 25 on Tuesday, March 5.

“Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown,” Meri, 53, wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!” She concluded the message with two blue heart emojis.

The first part of Meri’s message was the same statement released by Garrison’s parents, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, while the final sentence was her own addition.

The TLC stars confirmed Garrison’s passing shortly after TMZ first reported the news. Police in Flagstaff, Arizona, confirmed to In Touch that “Mr. Robert Garrison was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Authorities responded to a “report of a death inside a home” and said there is “no indication of foul play” at this time. “Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” the statement concluded. “There is no further information available at this time.” Garrison’s younger brother Gabriel Brown was the one to alert officials of the incident.

Sister Wives fans knew Garrison from his appearances on the TLC show over the years. In recent seasons, his relationship with Kody, 55, grew strained as they argued over what guidelines to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the family tension, Janelle, 54, and Kody ended their relationship at the end of 2022. The two had been spiritually married since 1993. In addition to Garrison and Gabe, 22, they also share sons Logan and Hunter, as well as daughters Maddie and Savannah.

On a 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle opened up about Garrison and Kody’s estrangement. “He’s telling his dad, ‘I’m done. I’m done with you because I don’t like how I think my mom is being treated, how we’re being treated at this house,’” she explained. “They feel like [Kody’s had] a real preference for Robyn [Brown]. And so, this thing with COVID now – where he’s at her house because she’s willing to follow the rules – they are a little bit suspicious.”

Robyn, 45, is the only wife still married to Kody (they legally tied the knot in 2014). Christine Brown ended her relationship with the family patriarch in 2021, while Meri and Kody announced that they were “permanently terminating” their marriage in January 2023.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).