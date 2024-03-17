Christine Brown got nostalgic while mourning Robert Garrison Brown on St. Patrick’s Day. The Sister Wives star posted a new tribute to Garrison 12 days after his death.

“I made Garrison’s favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously),” Christine, 51, captioned her Sunday, March 17, post. “We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It’s such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick’s Day!”

Garrison’s mom, Janelle Brown, has been open about the help she had from Christine in raising Garrison and her other five children. The women have maintained a close relationship since their respective splits from Kody Brown (Christine left the polygamous family in 2021, while Janelle, 54, moved on in 2022).

The entire Brown family came together in the aftermath of Garrison’s death. His funeral on March 9 was the first time the entire family was together “in years,” according to Mykelti Brown. “Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” she said.

Garrison was 25 years old when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was estranged from Kody, 55, at the time of his death, according to family members’ statements in a police report. Still, the family patriarch teamed up with Janelle to release a joint statement about the loss of their son.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

On March 7, Christine posted her first tribute to Garrison and referred to him as a “wonderful, caring brother” while reminiscing about when he built her daughter Truely a flowerbed. In a separate tribute, she reflected on time spent with Garrison while looking back at family pictures. “Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” Christine wrote. “I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son.”

The Browns were reportedly in the middle of filming a new season of Sister Wives when Garrison died. “The family is normally always filming, whether it’s [with] actual cameras or on their phones,” a source told The Sun on March 7. “As sad as it is, [Garrison’s] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).