Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shared a heartbreaking tribute dedicated to her half brother Robert Garrison Brown almost one week after he died from an apparent suicide.

“My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin,” Mykelti, 27, shared alongside a photo of Garrison smiling next to her daughter Avalon, on Monday, March 11. “I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars. Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude.”

The TLC personality added that it especially hurts that her kids will never “be able to experience his fun presence,” but added, “He will live on in all my families’ memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed.”

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

Prior to the sweet message, Mykelti reshared her half-sister Maddie Brown’s tribute one day prior. In the photo, Garrison held Maddie’s smiling kids, Axel and Evie, in his arms as he tinkered with a telescope.

“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother,” Maddie opened up in the caption on Sunday, March 10. “God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Mykelti’s message comes almost one week after Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5. The Sister Wives star was found by his younger brother Gabriel Brown after his mother, Janelle Brown, asked him to check up on him after Garrison “just stopped texting” her.

“She said that Garrison had sent a random text to a group of people that they work with. Janelle also commented that he is estranged from his father [Kody Brown]. The last text message he sent read, ‘I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” the police report obtained by In Touch read. “She then reached out to him in a text message, between just the two of them … They had a brief conversation via text between 8:34 PM and 8:39 PM when Garrison stopped responding.”

Garrison’s roommates also told police that they heard a “pop” come from his room on the evening of March 4, but did not check on the reality TV personality since they did not believe the noise was a gunshot.

Despite their estrangement since ending their spiritual marriage in 2022, Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, later released a joint statement confirming their son’s death. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the pair wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”