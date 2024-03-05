Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown ​broke their silence after their son, Robert Garrison Brown, died by apparent suicide at age 25.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Kody, 55, wrote ​in a statement posted via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, just moments after the news broke. Janelle, 54, shared the same statement via her Instagram page.

“Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the former couple added.

A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department told In Touch in a statement, “It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The TLC star was found by his brother, Gabe, and was already dead at the scene. Police said there was no indication of foul play.

Garrison loved animals and traveling and shared his life updates with via his Instagram account. His final post came five days before he died, showing he adopted a new rescue cat.

While smiling and holding the dark gray kitty, Garrison wrote, “Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice,” adding the hashtag, “crazy cat lady.” He included a photo of his new pet getting to know his two other cats.

The world traveler loved to share his adventures, which included numerous outdoor hiking trips in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and California’s Yosemite National Park. Garrison also documented trips to Spain, Greece and Italy, where he loved exploring historical sites.

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

Garrison first appeared on Sister Wives as a youth when the show premiered in 2010. Fans watched him grow up as the fourth child of Kody and Janelle’s six children.

He joined the Nevada Army National Guard on November 19, 2015, after the plural family moved from Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas, Nevada. Garrison later graduated from Centennial High School in Las Vegas in the spring of 2016.

While he wanted to enlist in the Army, his participation in the National Guard came as a compromise. Janelle said about the issue during the series, “He’s 17 and thinks he’s invincible. At ​17 you don’t comprehend that you actually could get shot at, and those bullets might actually hit you.”

Garrison spent three months in basic training staring in July 2016. He graduated on September 25, 2016. In Kody and Janelle’s statement about his death, the couple used a photo of their son in his fatigues and a helmet while in the Nevada desert. They included a second photo of Garrison’s carrying a backpack on one of his many travels.

In 2019, the reality star founded his own business, starting a clothing store featuring Hawaiian shits called Bob’s Floral. Garrison went on to study at the College of Southern Nevada instead of joining the Army, as Kody wanted his son to pursue a higher education.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).