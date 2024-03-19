Savanah Brown opened up about struggling to cope with her older brother Robert Garrison Brown’s death in an Instagram tribute. The Sister Wives star shared a throwback photo of a young Garrison holding her as an infant with her message.

“Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life. He was 25,” Savanah, 19, wrote. “I’m having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain.”

She went on to explain how the grief continues to hit her as the days pass. “Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it’s him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone,” the youngest child of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown admitted. “When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there.”

_savanahbrown_/Instagram

To conclude her post, Savanah sent a plea to those who might be struggling like Garrison was. “I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave,” she said. “Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you.”

The teenager also included contact information for the National Suicide Prevention hotline. Janelle, 54, left a supportive comment on the post, writing, “I love this baby girl.”

Garrison was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his residence in Flagstaff, Arizona, on March 5. Amid their estrangement, Janelle and Kody, 55, released a joint statement to confirm the news.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the TLC star shared. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The entire Brown family gathered at Garrison’s funeral on March 9, with Mykelti Brown noting that it was the first time that the whole brood had been together “in years.” In addition to Janelle, Christine Brown and Meri Brown are also no longer with Kody, leaving Robyn Brown as his only remaining wife.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).