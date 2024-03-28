Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown was loved by many ahead of his death at age 25. The late reality star – who died on March 4 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound – was remembered by his family and friends at a service held by the Nevada National Guard.

“Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered yesterday at the Clark County Armory to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4th,” the Nevada National Guard shared via Facebook on March 25.