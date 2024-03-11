Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown broke her silence five days after her half brother Robert Garrison Brown died from an apartment suicide.

Gwendlyn, 22, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 10, to share a photo of Garrison that Madison Brush (née Brown) posted via Instagram of their late brother spending quality time with her kids Evie and Axel.

“Uncle Bob in his natural element,” Gwendlyn wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

She continued to pay tribute to Garrison by resharing a family photo that her mother, Christine Brown, posted earlier in the day from Gwendlyn’s wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in July 2023. “Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” Christine, 51, captioned the original post. “I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son …”

Garrison’s parents, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, confirmed his death at the age of 25 on Tuesday, March 5. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, shared on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The late reality star died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, police confirmed to In Touch. Garrison’s body was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel Brown, who went to visit his home at the request of their mother. Janelle grew concerned about Garrison’s wellbeing after he sent ominous texts on the evening of Monday, March 4. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison wrote to people who work for the Brown family, according to the police.

Garrison died before he was able to make amends with Kody, 55, whom he became estranged from after they butted heads regarding the patriarch’s strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a November 2023 episode, Kody explained in a confessional that he hadn’t been in contact with Garrison or Gabe, 22, in “a while” and he was “pretty sad that [they’re] not close anymore.”

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

“There were just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences,” he continued, adding that he believed Garrison and Gabe needed to apologize to him before they reconciled. “Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They’re not willing to engage [with] me.”