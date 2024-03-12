Leon Brown is looking back on good times with their half brother Robert Garrison Brown after the Sister Wives star’s death. The only child of Meri Brown and Kody Brown, who uses they/them pronouns, posted an Instagram tribute to Garrison on Monday, March 11.

In the first picture of their post, Leon, 28, smiled while posing next to Garrison at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023. They also included some childhood photos of Garrison. “To the stars, bowen, to the stars,” Leon captioned their post, quoting the 1996 film Dragonheart.

Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5. He was 25 years old at the time of his death. Four days later, loved ones gathered to lay the TLC star to rest in a private funeral.

The Arizona resident shared a father with Leon, with the half siblings growing up in the same polygamous family. Both of their mothers, Meri, 53, and Janelle Brown, have since ended their relationships with Kody, 55.

However, Janelle, 54, and her estranged husband, who share six children, put on a united front in the aftermath of their son’s death. The former couple released a joint statement to confirm the news of Garrison’s passing.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote on Instagram on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Before his death, Garrison appeared on his family’s reality show quite frequently amid his strained relationship with Kody. The tension between the two became a storyline on the show during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they often fought due to disagreements over which guidelines to follow. Garrison was estranged from his father when he died.

Meanwhile, Leon has distanced themself from the show in recent years. Meri and Kody’s child, who was born as Mariah Brown, came out as transgender in June 2022.

“i remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl,” they shared. “i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

TLC cameras were reportedly in the middle of filming for season 19 of Sister Wives when Garrison passed.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).