After taking some time to process the news of Robert Garrison Brown’s death, Sister Wives star Christine Brown returned to social media to pay tribute to her late family member, highlighting the special bond he shared with her daughter Truely.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine, 51, wrote on Thursday, March 7, alongside a video of Garrison and Truely putting the flowerbed pieces together. “We’ll miss him forever,” she concluded, including the hashtags “gratitude,” “missyou,” “loveyou” and “tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Garrison, whose parents were Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, was 25 years old when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, March 5. Police confirmed to In Touch that the TLC star was found deceased in his Flagstaff, Arizona, residence.

“At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” officials said. “There is no further information available at this time.”

Although Janelle, 54, and Christine have both ended their marriages to Kody, 55, they have remained best friends and have close relationships with each other’s children. Janelle has even credited Christine, who has six kids of her own, with helping to raise her six children while she worked. “My kids are so attached to Christine,” she admitted in 2022.

Even though they are no longer officially sister wives, Janelle and Christine still consider each other to be family. “We’re going to keep raising our kids together because we want to,” Christine shared. “We don’t have to do anything. We just love each other, honestly. She helps me balance me. She just gets me. She understands me.”

Garrison’s death has rocked the entire Brown family. Janelle and Kody put on a united front amid their grief and released a joint statement after the news broke.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Meri Brown, who split from Kody in January 2023, reposted the same statement to her page and added, “Garrison you are loved and will be missed!!”

Months before Garrison died by suicide, Janelle admitted to being “worried” about his and his brother Gabriel Brown’s mental health. Her concerns came amid the boys’ estrangement from Kody. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” she shared in October 2023. “[Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).