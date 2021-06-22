Going Strong or Torn Apart? Find Out Which ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Couples Are Still Together

Expanding their brood. Couples on Seeking Sister Wife open up their lives to TLC viewers as they navigate polygamy. The hit series shows the process of men “seeking, dating or incorporating a new wife” into their families, which doesn’t always go smoothly.

Some stars from the franchise are still together, but of course, some have also split up and forged new life paths. On July 14, 2021, it was confirmed that Ashley and Dimitri Snowden had broken up when Ashley told fans on Instagram, “I’m single and grateful for life.”

Viewers were previously taken aback when Vanessa Cobbs previously made the tough choice to leave the Snowdens shortly after the season 2 tell-all was filmed. Despite the trio exchanging their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony, Vanessa made her exit after only one year together.

In April 2019, Vanessa spoke out about her choice to walk away from the Snowdens and explained she felt compelled to move on after doing some deep soul-searching. Although some fans expected them to be on less-than-amicable terms after breaking up so soon, Vanessa confirmed that wasn’t true.

“I love Ashley, Dimitri and the children so much, and will continue to do so always. However, my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself. I was not being truly honest with myself until recently,” she wrote at the time, adding that she had to follow her heart at the end of the day.

“I was ignoring my inner guidance which was telling me that I do not belong with them in the capacity that they need me to. I now know that just because you love someone (or a family), does not necessarily mean that you are meant to be with them,” the reality star added in reflection. “Sometimes their long-established dynamic is not aligned with your own personal growth and path forward.”

The Snowdens are now back on season 3 with the Winders, who are also returning. Meanwhile, fans are getting to know the newcomers: the Merrifields, the Clarks, and the Jones family as they add new partners into the mix.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Scroll through the gallery to see which Seeking Sister Wife stars are still together.