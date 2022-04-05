TLC’s controversial reality show Seeking Sister Wife is coming back for season 4! The hit series opens up the lives of couples navigating the world of polygamy as they actively search for and court new sister wives. Returning with both new and old faces, the series is set to feature five polygamous families and promises 14 new episodes this season. Keep reading to find out the premiere date, cast, and more!

When Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Coming Back?

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife premieres Monday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 Cast

The latest chapter of Seeking Sister Wife will feature 5 families, with three of them being new to the franchise.

Returning for another season are Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, a couple who legally divorced after 13 years of marriage to be able to welcome Brazilian native Roberta into their home in the United States. While the pair is “still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado” per the press release, viewers will have a front-row seat to whether the couple is able to make their new family dynamic work.

Alongside the Merrifields, Sidian and Tosha Jones are also back to continue their story. Taking a page out of Dannielle and Garrick’s book, the pair have looked internationally for the latest addition to their family as the couple are “long-distance dating potential Filipino sister wife Arielle.”

New-comers to the series Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis practice a polygamist lifestyle with an interesting twist – while both women consider themselves Nick’s wives, Jennifer and April are legally married. Taking Nick’s last name to show their solidarity as a family, the show will document the throuple as they grow their family and court a potential third sister wife.

Steve and Brenda Foley are another new addition to the series. The new season 4 couple is ready to jump back into the world of polygamy but this time with a much younger potential sister wife.

Last but not least, fans will meet Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps. The series will follow the plural family as they attempt to expand their family, but not without experiencing some growing pains.

Which Couples Are Not Returning for ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4?

While fans will see new faces this season, there are some families that won’t be returning to the TLC show.

Ashley and Dimitri Snowden, who were once courting two potential sister wives last season, have officially broken up. Ashley took to Instagram to confirm the separation to her followers in July 2021, writing, “I’m single and grateful for life.”

Following the Snowden’s departure, Jarod and Vanessa Clark also won’t be returning after struggling to find a potential sister wife last season.

The Winder family — which consists of Colton, Tami, and Sophie — will also be missing as they recently revealed they weren’t picked up for season 4. “As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife,” the family wrote via a statement on Instagram on March 31, 2022. “It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path. We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly.”