Baby on board! Seeking Sister Wife star Jennifer Davis is pregnant and expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Nick Davis and sister wife April Davis.

“We have something to tell you,” Jennifer, 24, told producers in a sneak peek of the Monday, August 8 episode of the TLC series. “We’re pregnant!” she announced alongside her husband, 40, and sister wife, 38.

“This one!” the polygamous husband said while rubbing his wife’s belly. “Yeah, Jennifer is expecting. We’ve got a bun in the oven here.”

“So we are having a girl. I’m excited to be a mom to a little baby again,” April added during the clip which was shared by People. “I’m very excited to be able to do this with you guys, it’s just like me having a baby right now too,” she said through tears.

“This is my first biological child,” Nick shared. “I’m hoping to be someone she could be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible.”

The trio, who celebrated their five-year anniversary in May, are currently courting a potential new sister wife, Danielle. Jennifer later told the camera that she and Nick told Danielle the exciting news “as soon as we could.”

“It’s going to be a huge step and so this was [us] wanting to make sure that she knows she’s solid,” the expectant mother said. “We want her to fully experience this and feel just as a mother, just as a part of this, you know, as April and myself.”

“There’s a lot about what’s taking place now that has me a little apprehensive about how Danielle is going to adjust to it,” Nick admitted. “I’m not sure where she’s at in her life right now if she’s ready to make those sorts of changes and adjustments that are going to be kind of forced upon her.”

While Nick and his wives are still courting Danielle, she previously admitted to being “a little jealous.”

“I’m not used to sharing my time or affection with other women and at first, it kinda made me feel bad, like why don’t I get all the kisses? At first, it was kinda, like, weird,” she admitted during a July episode. “You know, to see the man you were just kissing kiss another woman, kiss another woman, then potentially kiss another woman.”

This will be Nick and Jennifer’s first biological child, while April has a teenage son, William, from a previous relationship whom Nick is raising as his own.

The Colorado-based throuple joined the cast of the TLC series when season 4 premiered in June. While April and Jennifer both consider themselves Nick’s wives, the two women are legally married to each other, though they adopted Nick’s last name.