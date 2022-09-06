It’s over. Seeking Sister Wife star Roberta “Bert” Pache has said goodbye to her polygamous relationship with Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield. Despite Dannielle legally divorcing Garrick so he could bring the Brazilian beauty to the United States, she has seemingly ended the romance by text message. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Roberta’s split from the Merrifields.

How Did Roberta Meet the Merrifields?

Dannielle and Garrick were formerly a monogamous couple for 11 years, however, in the last four years, decided to live a plural lifestyle. Garrick and Dannielle met Bert online via a polygamy dating site in 2019.

After Garrick proposed to Bert in season 3, Danielle and Garrick divorced, as the only way for Roberta to legally arrive in the United States was through the K-1 visa, a.k.a. fiancé visa. Dannielle and Garrick remain spiritually married.

Why Did Roberta Break Up With the Merrifields?

The couple returned in season 4 and revealed Roberta’s visa had been approved. Dannielle and Garrick were playing the “waiting game” as Roberta had yet to arrive in their home state of Colorado due to her mother’s health. During that time, Garrick and Dannielle also announced their intentions to court a third wife as they waited for Roberta’s arrival.

While Roberta was open to adding another wife to their family, she expressed she would have rather them wait until she was established with them in the United States. During a visit to Brazil, the relationship hit a breaking point when it was revealed Garrick shared a kiss on a date with a potential sister wife named Lea.

“To be honest, I was not ready for you and Garrick, planning to have another wife, even before I get to the United States,” Bert told Dannielle on the August 22 episode. “And that is really messing with me.”

Following a tense blowup, Roberta promised the Merrifields that she would “forget the past and embrace the future” and her ticket to the United States was finally booked.

Upon arriving in Colorado, Garrick and Dannielle received an unexpected text from Bert that changed everything.

“I promised that I would get there even after everything on the trip. I tried. Tried a lot,” Dannielle said as she held back tears while reading Bert’s message. “But I can’t feel the same as before. Everything that took me by surprise, I was left feeling excluded, feeling like nothing.”

“It was so humiliating for me, all asking how I was feeling, finding out that Garrick and Lea went beyond just conversation and dinner. After that day, I kept thinking that everything we had that was most beautiful, special and pure has broken a piece and is hurting too much, sister,” she continued. “Maybe for you, it may seem like something easy to go through but here, we have another culture. I’m going to pray, shower, try to get some sleep. My head has been hurting a lot since yesterday, I’m sorry we’re all sad.”

“She messaged me that after I was begging her not to do this,” Dannielle told producers alongside Garrick in a confessional. “And then, she sent me that. Like, I was like, ‘Please don’t do this.’”

Are Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield Dating Someone New?

Dannielle and Garrick revealed they haven’t spoken to Roberta since that text message conversation. However, the pair have since moved on and plan to meet a new Brazilian woman in Mexico this year.