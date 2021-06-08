Dream house! Seeking Sister Wife stars Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are in the process of building a new home on two acres of land, In Touch can confirm.

Dannielle, 33, was added to the deed in September 2020, a few months after Garrick, 37, purchased the land for $57,500 in Buena Vista, Colorado, on April 27, 2020.

They will soon be the proud owners of a 3,900-square foot two-story abode that will feature a 1,020-square foot detached garage. The Sun was the first to report the news of their building plans.

TLC

With the costs of his property and land, Garrick made an investment of $241, 801 into his new family home.

In recent episodes of Seeking Sister Wife, Garrick and Dannielle divorced after 13 years of marriage so he could legally marry Roberta, 33, which would allow her to live in the United States as they try to have a child together. He popped the question to Roberta in hopes that she could relocate to America from Brazil to join him, wife Dannielle and their two sons, Geremiah, 11, and Solomon, 10.

“We first tried to get Roberta here on a travel visa and she was denied,” Dannielle explained. “The only way to get Roberta from Brazil to America is for Garrick to legally marry her so Garrick and I have to get divorced for that to happen.”

Garrick and Dannielle filed a joint petition for divorce on November 14, 2019, and their divorce was finalized on February 20, 2020, The Sun reports.

TLC

Although they went through the legal process of splitting, Dannielle and Garrick are still making their new family dynamic work on the show.

“I know what Dannielle’s been through,” Dannielle’s father told Garrick in one scene during the season finale on Monday, June 7. “I mean, she made a pretty big commitment. I mean, she’s got a divorce so she could open some doors for Roberta. So, I want to make sure she’s taken care of and that you know your responsibilities to not just Roberta but also Dannielle.”

Garrick said he was “fully aware” of what Dannielle was sacrificing but said he would make an effort to show his longtime love that she had not been “cast aside,” adding, “I’ll make sure that she’s a priority.”

Dannielle also appeared to shut down split rumors with her cryptic caption via Instagram on May 15, which read, “Date night in the city with my love! #happierthanever.”