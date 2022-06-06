Dimitri Snowden and wife Ashley Snowden had a rocky road to finding a sister wife as their journey was documented on the first three seasons of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife. But are Dimitri and Ashley still together despite not appearing on season 4 of the reality series? Get an update on the couple’s relationship, below.

Are Dimitri and Ashley Still in a Plural Marriage?

When fans were introduced to Dimitri and Ashley on season 1 of Seeking Sister Wife in 2018, they couple had been together for nine years. While they considered themselves married, they had never legally tied the knot.

Throughout their time on the show, the pair were searching to expand their family by adding another spouse. Unfortunately, their courtship with a woman named Joselyn during season 1 did not end with a marriage. When they returned for season 2, fans watched as Dimitri and Ashley courted and spiritually married Vanessa Cobbs.

However, Vanessa left the plural marriage and relocated to Australia shortly after the season 2 tell-all was filmed, leaving the Snowdens to start their search over.

“Thanks for the love and support. I am taking time to be with my sister in Australia,” Vanessa wrote via Instagram in April 2019.

Dimitri and Ashley then doubled down and began courting two women when they returned to the TLC show for season 3.

“Ashley and I have always wanted a plural family, and the day that we found Vanessa and we married her, we thought that was it,” Dimitri said following their breakup. “After we divorced, not only did we heal, but we are courting two women at the same time,” Ashley added, referring to Tayler Middleton and Christeline “Chrissy” Petersen. Neither of those relationships stood the test of time.

Are Dimitri and Ashley Still Together?

After several failed relationships with several different women, Dimitri and Ashley faced issues in their own relationship. After several months of split rumors, Ashley confirmed she and Dimitri had broken up in since-deleted Instagram post in July 2021. “I’m single and grateful for life,” she wrote at the time.

While she advised fans not to ask “personal questions of people you don’t know, personally,” she did mention that she was “deeply moved by the DMs, check-ins, words of encouragement, and shared experiences I receive daily.”

Where Are Dimitri and Ashley Now?

After leaving the show, it appears Dimitri has decided to live a more low profile life as he has deleted all of his photos from Instagram. Though his account remains public, it has been inactive since 2020.

As for Ashley, she’s still very active on social media and often shares photos of the former couple’s three growing children.