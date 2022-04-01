Gone so soon! The Winder family will not be returning for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. But did the family quit the show?

The reality stars revealed on their Instagram on Thursday, March 31, why they won’t be back for filming.

“As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife,” they wrote. “It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path. We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly.”

Although Winder family isn’t returning for the new season, they teased that fans still have something to look forward to — along with expressing their gratitude for all the love and support thus far.

Courtesy of Instagram/The Winder Family

“Thank you to all that have followed and supported us, and to those who continue to! We have some Winder family updates to share with you next Thursday, April 7th, so stay tuned!” they revealed.

Colton Winder and his family joined the cast of Seeking Sister Wife in 2019, during season 2. He’s married to both Tami and Sophie Winder. Colton and Tami share daughter Sadie, and Colton and Sophie share son Ephraim James.

The Winder family are Mormons and have all been living together since 2017. Apart from filming the show, the husband of two is a pharmacist. Although he has two wives, Colton only has two children — and Tami and Sophie have both been open about why the family hasn’t expanded all too much in the last five years. On their family blog, they open up about how they both struggle with infertility.

“As far as our family goes, we are frustrated that we have not been able to have more children yet. For some of us, it’s a lot harder than making a monthly plan,” Tami wrote. “Sometimes, no matter how much we want plans to work out, they don’t and we’re left wondering why.” She went on to call people out who were offering unsolicited advice, stating that there’s always more to a situation than people are aware of.

Sophie opened up to fans about going through “two cycles of the IUI process with no luck.” She also detailed how she suffered a miscarriage and how difficult the entire journey to get pregnant was. “Bringing forward pregnancy loss and miscarriage awareness, my heart goes out to all of you that have experienced infertility, pregnancy loss and infant loss,” she wrote. “Losing your baby at any stage of pregnancy is one of the worst pains to have to endure.”

Seeking Sister Wife has been on TLC for three seasons. Fans of the show are anticipating the next Winder family update to come in a few days.