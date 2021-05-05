Piers Morgan Blasts Meghan Markle's New Children's Book 'The Bench'

Piers Morgan took aim at Meghan Markle (again), this time over the Duchess of Sussex‘s new children’s book The Bench.

The book, which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry‘s relationship with their son, Archie, began as a poem the pregnant Suits alum, 39, wrote for Harry, 36, on the first Father’s Day following Archie’s birth. The poem was then adapted into a story which publishers Random House Children’s Books describe as giving readers “a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons.”

In his column for MailOnline, the former Good Morning Britain host, 56, accused Meghan of hypocrisy given her difficult relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle.

“Lest we forget,” he wrote in his piece, published on Wednesday, May 5. “Ms. Markle has ruthlessly disowned her father, Thomas, and refuses to have anything to do with him despite the fact they now live just 70 miles from each other,” he claimed, adding, “She is also reported to have disowned every other Markle, none of whom were invited to her wedding. This doesn’t seem like someone overly keen to operate ‘an inclusive lens’ to me. In fact, it seems a singularly EX-clusive lens.”

Shutterstock (2)

Following the couple’s bombshell CBS tell-all, Thomas called his son-in-law “snotty” after he was accused of “betrayal” by his daughter on March 7. The 76-year-old said that Harry called him in 2018 about the then-upcoming royal nuptials when he was recovering from a heart attack.

“Harry had said to me, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you,'” Tom, a former lighting director for American soaps and sitcoms, told Good Morning Britain on March 9. “Me, laying in a hospital bed after having a procedure, I had a stent put here and put here and that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him.”

Meanwhile, Piers claimed that the Duke of Sussex “trashed his father Prince Charles” in the interview by “moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash, sounding like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to.”

In April, it was reported that Meghan was assembling a legal team to respond to Piers’ numerous claims about her and her family.