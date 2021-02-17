The tell-all of the century. Samantha Markle has been very vocal about her sister, Meghan Markle, ever since she was catapulted into the spotlight after she started dating Prince Harry in July 2016. Now, Samantha is revealing never-before-heard details about Meghan’s life before becoming a royal in her book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: Part 1.

Samantha and Meghan are related through Thomas Markle Sr., their father. He was previously married to Roslyn Markle from 1964 to 1975 and the former couple weclomed daughter Samantha and son Thomas Markle Jr. during their marriage. Four years later, Thomas Sr. moved on and married Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“Dad and Doria got married on December 23rd of 1979. Doria was only 22, Dad was 37 … I remember Dad and Doria, and giggling at how much in love they looked, but it was almost like a high school crush kind of love,” Samantha recalled on page 50 of her new book.

Doria and Thomas went on to welcome one child together, daughter Meghan, in August 1981. Samantha, who was 16 years old at the time of her half-sister’s birth, reflected fondly on Meghan’s baby years.

“Dad and Meg were inseparable. Doria lucked out because she had the benefit of more sleep due to the fact that Dad always ‘wore a lot of hats’ in the family. There was definitely a period where he was both maternal and paternal,” Samantha recalled on page 71. “From the time she was little, he called her his ‘Bean’, which to him, meant a beautiful bean, that would grow [a] beautiful baby. Meg slept in the bassinet next to Dad and Doria’s bed until she could rollover. Although we had two cats, Brandy and Xander, it only seemed befitting that we also got a puppy to complete our big little family. Tom [Jr.] got a puppy and named him ‘Bo.'”

Unfortunately, Thomas Sr. and Doria’s marriage didn’t last long and they divorced in 1987. While Meghan and Thomas Sr. maintained their close bond throughout most of her adult life, the father-daughter duo had a falling out shortly before Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 and have been estranged ever since.

As for the Duchess of Sussex, she felt “sick to her stomach” about her half-sister’s tell-all book, but she “won’t act bothered or upset about [it] in public,” a source exclusively told In Touch in January ahead of its release. Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, was “totally supporting Meghan” in the weeks before the book hit shelves and he didn’t “believe a word that comes out of Samantha’s mouth.”

Keep scrolling below for more revelations from Samantha’s tell-all book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.