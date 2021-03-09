Queen Elizabeth broke her silence after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview sent shockwaves amongst viewers.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement released via Twitter by Buckingham Palace reads on Tuesday, March 9. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” it continued. “Harry, Meghan and [their son] Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, left no stone unturned in their CBS primetime special that aired on Sunday, March 7, detailing the pushback they faced after making the controversial decision to step back from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

The former Suits actress and Harry elaborated on why their son wasn’t going to get a title and how they lost their security team because of a “change of status,” which upset Harry because they still faced potential threats and needed protection.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time — so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘[Archie] won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan shared during the bombshell interview, explaining they felt no support at that time. “There were several conversations about it [how dark the baby would be] and what that would mean or look like.”

While people speculated at who was behind those conversations, it was later revealed that Harry said the exchanges about 22-month-old Archie’s “skin tone” did not involve his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 94, or his grandfather, Prince Philip, 99.

Shutterstock (2)

Meghan did say kind words about Queen Elizabeth, despite not feeling properly cared for during her time in the royal world.

“It’s hard for people to distinguish the two because there’s, it’s a family business, right? So, there’s the family, and then there’s the people that are running the institution,” the soon-to-be mom of two said. “Those are two separate things. And it’s important to be able to compartmentalize that, because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me. I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together.”

After stepping down from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan left England behind and are now enjoying their lives in Santa Barbara, California. Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a baby girl, and expecting in the summertime.