The royal family is reportedly worried over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming tell-all interview.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 4, that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William are “furious” over the secrets that might be divulged during the televised sit-down on Sunday, March 7, following the couple’s permanent departure from the family. “They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan’s] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way,” the insider told the publication.

This comes after Harry, 36, said living in England was “toxic” for him and wife Meghan, 39. “It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw,” the Duke of Sussex said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 25. “I did what any husband and what any father would do which is, ‘I need to get my family out of here,’ but we never walked away.”

Days before appearing on the talk show, Buckingham Palace released a statement on February 19 and announced that the couple would not return to the family as working royals. “It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down,” Harry told host James Corden. “I’ll always be contributing. My life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it’s going to be the same thing.”

“While we are all saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” the Palace’s statement continued. They first shared plans to “step back” from their role as royals in January 2020.

Harry and Meghan, for their part, released their own message after the news broke. “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” the couple said. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Amid the family turmoil, Harry and Meghan — who welcomed a son named Archie in May 2019 — announced that they were expecting their second child together on February 14. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. “‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’”