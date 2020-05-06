We can’t get enough! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, turned 1 on May 6, and his first year of life has definitely been eventful for the new parents.

Following his birth in 2019, it didn’t take long for the drama to begin. “Like most first-time moms, [Meghan’s] extremely protective of Archie and has very strict rules for guests,” a royal source exclusively told In Touch after Archie came home to Frogmore Cottage. “No one can touch Archie unless they’ve washed their hands.”

At Archie’s 8-month milestone, Meghan and Harry announced they were “stepping back” as senior members of the royal family to move to Canada in the best interest of their son. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter,” they shared on Instagram at the time.

“They’d be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” a source told Closer Weekly in January. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

Although Archie’s first year of life was far from dull, the happy couple loved every second they spent with their son. “When Harry goes off to do his own thing, Archie will squeal with excitement when he sees him again,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2019. “He’s a real daddy’s boy, but you can tell he also loves his mom.”

Thankfully, the little guy seems like such a good baby. “Archie rarely cries. He sleeps throughout the night,” another insider told Life & Style. “He’s such a well-behaved baby, and evidently, his parents love that.”

The new mom often gushes “there’s nothing that makes her happier than seeing Archie smile,” a third source exclusively dished. “She feels blessed to have such a happy, calm baby. Motherhood is the best thing that’s ever happened to Meghan. That, and marrying Harry.”

Scroll below to see the cutest photos of Archie.