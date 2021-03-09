Breaking his silence. Meghan Markle‘s dad, Thomas Markle, called Prince Harry “snotty” following the couple’s bombshell interview on CBS.

The 76-year-old, who was accused of “betrayal” by his daughter on Sunday, March 7, said that Harry called him in 2018 about the upcoming royal nuptials when he was recovering from a heart attack.

“Harry had said to me, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you,'” Markle, a former lighting director for American soaps and sitcoms, told Good Morning Britain on March 9. “Me, laying in a hospital bed after having a procedure, I had a stent put here and put here and that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him.”

ITV/Shutterstock

Meghan’s father pulled out of the couple’s wedding days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

“We all make mistakes … but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up like Hitler,” he said, referring to infamous nude pictures of Harry taken in Las Vegas in 2012, as well as the time he was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform seven years earlier.

Markle said he has apologized “100 times” but claimed they have “ghosted” him and have not accepted his apology, according to The Sun.

With the pair now living in California, “about 70 miles from me,” Markle, who resides in Rosarito, Mexico, added that he would keep talking to the media until they talked to him.

“The bottom line is, I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way, shape or form. I would love to hear from them,” he said, adding, “I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologized many times.”

Markle, who is also a dad to Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, expressed his regret at staging paparazzi photographs ahead of his daughter’s wedding.

“I wish I hadn’t done the whole thing, but here’s the other side of the coin. No one took any time to protect any member of our family,” he said. “And in spite of all that, I still apologized, I’m apologizing today again,” he insisted, adding that he feels that his daughter has let him down.

“I was in a hospital bed the last time we talked, and I never heard from them again — they didn’t care if I died,” he alleged.

While reacting to Sunday’s jaw-dropping tell-all, Markle claimed the royal duo “went way over the top” and “should have waited” because Queen Elizabeth‘s husband, Prince Philip, was still in the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure.

“I’m very disappointed,” he said.