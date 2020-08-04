She may be close with her mom, Doria Ragland, but Meghan Markle has a, well, complicated relationship with her dad’s side of the family. Half-sister Samantha Markle is frequently throwing shade at the Duchess of Sussex, and dad Thomas Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. can be pretty messy, too.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on April 20, 2020, Prince Harry urged Meghan’s father to stop speaking to the press days before the couple’s wedding.

In a series of text messages sent on May 14, 2018, the redheaded royal said, “Tom, it’s Harry and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you.”

In a separate post, he wrote, “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right, please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media.” Prince William‘s brother explained, “Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

The former Suits star also texted her dad amid his health issues. “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts … ” Meg allegedly wrote, according to the outlet. “Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond … Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us … What hospital are you at?”

Thomas was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle but backed out five days prior, claiming he had a heart attack.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” the mother of one to baby Archie said on May 17, 2018. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support.”

But it’s not all drama. Despite everything, there’s still plenty of love among the family — and, sometimes, they can be super sweet. From their highs to their lows, check out everything the Markle family has said about Meghan.