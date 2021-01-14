Meghan Markle “feels sick to her stomach” about half-sister Samantha Markle‘s upcoming book, but she “won’t act bothered or upset about [it] in public,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Despite the Duchess of Sussex’s fears, husband Prince Harry is “totally supporting Meghan and doesn’t believe a word that comes out of Samantha’s mouth.”

The 328-page long memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1 is set to be released on January 17. Although the 56-year-old promised the book wouldn’t be a “slamming tell-all story,” Meghan may not be “comfortable” with some of the things she penned.

“I don’t know if she will be comfortable with it. Some things she will and some things she won’t,” Samantha told U.K.’s The Sun. “It’s fair and balanced. Naturally, some things she will like and some things she won’t. Truth is stranger than fiction, and I have predicated myself on the truth.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, the author clarified that her memoir “has never been designed to attack my sister,” she told the outlet. “It’s relatable. There’s a lot to learn — the good, the bad and the ugly. I’ve been very forthcoming that I was never writing a hardbound tabloid. I said that two years ago, but nobody wanted to believe it.”