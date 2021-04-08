Piers Morgan slammed the Kardashians for the way they present themselves on social media amid Khloé Kardashian‘s unedited bikini photo drama.

“I didn’t think there was anything left in the world of the Kardashians that could possibly shock me. But I was wrong,” the former Good Morning Britain host, 56, wrote in his column for MailOnline.

“The photo of Khloé Kardashian in a leopard print bikini that’s gone viral this week is truly jaw-dropping. Because it’s real. No filters, no airbrushing, little make-up, hair scraped back in a ponytail — just a picture of how Ms. Kardashian actually looks.”

He continued his lengthy takedown, writing, “By comparison to all her heavily enhanced, carefully-staged glamour publicity photos, her waistline is significantly less defined, her curves less dramatic and her skin not so impossibly smooth. It’s Khloé unvarnished, flaws and all. And the photo was utterly horrifying.”

“Not to me, I hasten to add,” the Britain’s Got Talent alum explained. “I thought she looked as refreshingly normal as I’ve ever seen any of the Kardashians. No, it was utterly horrifying to HER.”

Shutterstock (2)

Piers pointed out that Khloé, 36, has “posted 12 photos of herself in bikinis on her Instagram” in the past week or so, and the images had been “substantially worked on” so that it portrayed “aesthetic perfection.”

He said that while her followers wondered how she could look so flawless, he reasoned that the “answer is by faking it,” before noting, “All the Kardashians have been doing for years.”

Piers concluded, “With one carelessly released genuine photo, the scam’s been blown.”

Khloé’s team tried deleting an “unauthorized” and unedited bikini photo off of the internet on April 4, which made some fans question the extent she goes to alter her social media feed.

Days later, the Good American founder broke her silence about the controversy while showing off her “unretouched and unfiltered” body. She also included her thoughts about editing her photos.

“I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” part of her statement read via Instagram on Wednesday, April 7. “The same way I throw on some makeup, get my nails done or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen, and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.”

A source told Life & Style the mom of one — who shares daughter True Thompson with on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson — initially “went ballistic” upon hearing news of the leak. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down” because it isn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

Tracy Romulus, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands, initially stressed that Khloé’s disapproval of the recent snapshot had nothing to do with her appearance. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy told Page Six in a Monday, April 5, statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Unfortunately, it seems the reality star‘s overreaction backfired. “Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her,” added the source. “Fans love the real Khloé; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”