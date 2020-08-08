Time heals? Meghan Markle “will always be devastated” by father Thomas Markle Sr.‘s actions leading up to and following her 2018 wedding to husband Prince Harry, reveals an excerpt of new tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The fallout between the once-close father-daughter duo started when Thomas, 76, posed for what he later admitted were staged photos for paparazzi. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan, 39, was upset with her father at the time, but she still arranged for him to come to the wedding.

Thomas refused to get into the car to the airport and ignored her text message. He later said he did not want to attend the nuptials in the U.K. in an attempt to save the royal family from further embarrassment.

“As much as she was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on,” a close friend said, according to the excerpt. “Plus, she was worried about him; she honestly wasn’t sure if he was actually okay. His behavior was bizarre.”

Just one month after she tied the knot with Harry, 35, Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain to issue a public apology for staging the photos. In July of that year, Thomas did an interview with The Sun and claimed his daughter had not been responding to his text messages since the incident.

“It is so painful for her because she was so dutiful. Giving him money. Trying to give him whatever help he needed,” a confidant added in the excerpt.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal is composed of more than one hundred sources spoken to between 2016 and 2020 and aims to “portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who have often been inaccurately portrayed and victims of those with personal agendas.” The book documents Meghan’s very brief stint as a member of the British Royal family until she and Harry officially stepped down from their royal duties following their final engagement in March.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will be released on August 11.