The Busbys’ Renovated Kitchen and Pantry Is Unreal! Take a Tour of the ‘OutDaughtered’ Family’s Home

Out of a catalog! OutDaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby recently renovated their Houston, Texas, home and the couple can’t help but gush over their new digs. Recently, the mother to 5-year-old quintuples Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and 9-year-old daughter, Blayke, took fans on a tour of their upgraded home, including their massive kitchen and pantry.

Fans got to see Danielle’s crisp-white cabinetry and blue accents on their YouTube channel. Her girls will undoubtedly enjoy grabbing snacks from their expanded pantry, hanging up their bookbags in the new mudroom, while mom and dad will love the impressive stainless steel appliances. It’s clear the parents customized their home to fit their family’s specific needs.

Although Danielle and Adam love their space after the renovations, they had some hiccups while their house was under construction. On August 9, Adam revealed he suffered a slight injury when their kitchen was in disarray.

“When you aren’t quite used to the new light fixtures that were installed while you were out of the house. Totally walked right into the biggest on that hangs over our table (because the table wasn’t put back under it) The corner hit me square in the forehead,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of him bleeding. “After the pain subsided, I could laugh about it.”

The proud father appeared to be a good sport after his clumsy accident, but he wasn’t going to stand for any shade when a troll questioned his design judgment. “Nothing negative, asking a legitimate question. Why would you have a light fixture soo low like that?” the user commented on his post. “It goes over the table. They didn’t move the table back after installing it,” he quipped back.

The OutDaughtered family has been keeping their fans updated on their home improvement projects since they revealed they had to temporarily move out of their house in December 2018 to make a few repairs. During a June 2019 episode of their hit show, they shared how the “whole upstairs [seemed] to be covered with mold” after Ava got sick.

“We are still living this ‘mold house’ life and hoping our home can be complete soon,” the Busbys exclusively told In Touch in September 2019, adding they aren’t “sure yet what the future holds with [their] living situation.”

Thankfully, it looks like they have made a lot of progress since then. Scroll below to see Adam and Danielle’s stunning kitchen and pantry.