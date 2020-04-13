On pause. OutDaughtered star Adam Busby had some bittersweet news for his Instagram followers on Saturday, April 11. Although the 37-year-old’s hit TLC reality show will be back for another season, filming has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do you guys still record the TV show?” one fan asked the proud dad in the comments of a photo with three of his daughters. In response, Adam wrote, “We do, but COVID has put a wrench in things.”

In the replies, one fan admitted they were happy the Busbys were taking the necessary precautions. “I honestly hope everything gets back normal as soon as possible!!!! Be safe!!! Take care [of] each other … please!!!!”

Other users gushed over his adorable little girls. “Aww I miss being that little. They are so cute. I love your family so much,” one fan commented. “What beautiful girls [red heart emoji]. You’re a lucky man,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Adam addressed a fan’s concerns about the production of their show. “Unfortunately, we can’t exactly have a camera crew following us around and going places right now … this COVID-19 pandemic has set us back with being able to make any new episodes,” the father of six wrote to a follower on April 2. “Hopefully this is over soon and everyone can get back to normal life and we can get back to making new episodes for you guys.”

On March 30, wife Danielle Busby shared which quint is struggling the most with social isolation. “This little nugget, Riley Paige, I think is having the hardest time during this #StayHome life we are living currently,” the 36-year-old wrote in the caption of a poolside selfie. “She had been so used to her own days at school, in her own classroom, and now she is back to ‘weekend reality’ seven days a week. *Hang in there my love, we all on the same bus.”

In September 2019, the proud parents told In Touch exclusively about their new school routines since Riley would be moving one grade up before the rest of the quintuplets. “We dropped Blayke off at school to her third-grade classroom and then brought the quints to their preschool,” the couple explained. “This year is a big change for us, as Riley started the Kindergarten class at the quints’ school and she will go every day, just like Blayke.”

We’re happy to hear the Busbys are staying safe during this time.

