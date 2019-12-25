We’re not crying … it’s … allergies. OutDaughtered stars Adam Busby and his wife, Danielle, burst onto our television screens back in 2016, and people have fallen in love with them — and their love for one another — ever since. Over the years, the father of six has gushed about his leading lady on Instagram, and it’s so darn cute, we decided to round them all up.

For context, the duo met while shopping at Target. Yes, really! “Adam and I both started working at a brand-new Target that opened in our hometown. Though our departments were right next to each other and we saw each other all the time, it took Adam seven months to say one word to me,” Danielle sweetly explained on the store’s website. “Soon after we started hanging out, and a few weeks later he finally asked me on a date. The rest is history! Now almost 13 years of marriage and six kids later, we always say Target is where we fell in love.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

The cute couple shares a set of all-girl quints — Riley Paige, Ava Layne, Olivia Marie, Parker Kate and Hazel Grace — along with an older daughter, Blayke Louise. But balancing a camera crew, family life and a business is no easy feat. In 2018, Danielle revealed to In Touch exclusively how she and her man manage to stay sane.

“Adam and I have an extremely hectic busy life, but it’s never taken away from what our time is together,” she divulged. “We have date nights every week … we do either a Friday or Saturday — a family night then a date night. It’s one or the other.”

As for the alleged TLC curse? Danielle isn’t concerned. “Adam and I are strong in our faith and our marriage. I know there are different couples and relationships and curses around that, but Adam and I have something special — not to say others don’t. We have a bond and we hold our faith and God is at the center of our marriage, so I think no matter what, nothing will tear us apart.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!