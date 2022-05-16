What happened? Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and father Matt Roloff are publicly feuding after the patriarch put the north side of the family’s farm up for sale after Zach expressed interest in buying the property and made an offer.

During the early seasons of LPBW, Matt, 60, and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, both discussed their desire to pass the property on to their four kids — twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob. However, things have seemingly changed.

Fans watched Zach, 32, and Matt’s tense negotiations play out during season 22.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt said during a private interview at the time. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

The former soccer player didn’t agree with how his father was conducting himself during the negotiations. “You’re not dictating the terms here,” Zach told the cameras regarding his dad. “You’ve dictated too much for too long.”

Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, both made comments about the awkward situation during the episode. “I don’t know why they’re so mad,” Caryn said at the time, adding that the discomfort felt “very personal.”

Matt said selling the farm to Zach was “not off the table” during the season 22 finale but noted that he was “not sure” if it would happen.

Zach and Tori, 31, raised eyebrows in October 2021 when they announced they were moving to Washington from Portland, which is further away from the family’s pumpkin farm. The photographer eased some people’s minds during an Instagram Q&A at the time.

“Is taking over the farm still on the table?” a user asked to which Tori responded, “Nope. We’re loving this little slice of heaven.”

“What happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desires of wanting to buy Roloff Farms? It disappeared,” someone else asked. Tori explained it “definitely didn’t,” but “some things just don’t go according to plan.”

While it seemed like things had settled between the father and son amid a bit of distance, things came to a head in May 2022 shortly after Matt put a portion of the family’s land up for sale for $4 million.

Matt wrote a lengthy post via Instagram where he said “keeping the dream alive” was “not meant to be,” and selling the farm was a step toward his retirement. He also seemingly called out his “twin boys” for not “working together toward a possible joint sale.”

Zach responded by calling out his dad’s “extremely misguided and false” post and spilled more tea on their family’s rift.

