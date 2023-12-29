Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has taken the family farm off the market once again after ​another failed ​attempt ​to sell despite a huge slash in price.

This marks the second time the TLC reality star has removed the property’s listing after previously delisting the property in October 2022. When Matt, ​62, first put the farm up for sale in May 2022, he listed the 16-acre property at $4 million. However, after failing to find a buyer, he removed the listing. Matt placed it back up for sale in August 2023 with a lower price at $3,395,000.

Since November 2022, Matt had been renting the house on the property out as an ​Airbnb. Starting at $1,280 per night, guests could make themselves at home in the near-9,000-square-foot-home with their choice of six different bedrooms, five and a half baths, and room for up to 16 guests. However, the company that manages the rental property removed any vacancies after November 27, 2023, hinting at Matt’s decision to attempt to sell the farm again.

Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016, and Amy, ​61, sold her share of the property to Matt for $975,000 in June 2019, leaving him as the sole owner. ​The farm has become a popular destination for family friendly fun in the fall with its selection of pumpkins grown on site. Guests were also able to take guided tours of the place with Matt or Amy as their guides.

Matt first announced his decision to sell the land in an Instagram post.

“Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he wrote in the caption of the photo showing him posing next to a “For Sale” sign in the yard. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

Matt later told the listing company it was “time to hand over the reins to the next owners of this magnificent property to plant some roots of their own and watch them grow.”

Courtesy of Roloff Farms/Instagram

However, the decision to sell the farm left fans divided with many hoping he would have chosen to pass the farm down to his children. Matt claimed his twin sons Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff didn’t want the property, but Zach, 33, called his dad out on social media saying that was “extremely misguided and false.”

Viewers saw the drama play out in Little People, Big World season 23. Matt and Zach decided to meet to discuss the future of the property, but it didn’t go as planned.

“So, finally, me and my dad decided to make a meeting, so [his girlfriend] Caryn [Chandler] and [my wife] Tori came as well to help the process along, but things did not go well. It was bad,” Zach revealed in the May 17, 2022, episode.

In the season 23 finale, Matt said that he offered a portion of the land for his sons to buy but they weren’t happy with the offer.