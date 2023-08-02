Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has had another change of heart about selling his family farm in Helvetia, Oregon, as he listed part of it for sale along with the main house for a second time after previously taking if off the market in October 2022. He also slashed the price from the original $4 million to $3,395,000, in an online listing viewed by In Touch on Wednesday, August 2.

Matt, 61, has yet to comment on why he decided to put the home up for sale again. It has been used as an Airbnb vacation rental since November 2022, where guests could stay in the 8,938-square-foot home that features six bedrooms, five and a half baths and sleeps up to 16 guests, for a starting rate of $1,280 per night. It sits on 16 acres of the Roloff Farms property, which is also included in the sale along with the home.

The rental hosting service ITrip Vacations, which manages the property, has no more availabilities to rent the house after Tuesday, November 27, which follows Thanksgiving weekend.

Matt made no mention of the sale in his latest Instagram post on August 2. He described a weekend trip to Arizona to spend time with his mother on the one year passing of his dad, Ron “Papa” Roloff.

“Now time to race back to the farm and get the Big 95 acres pumpkin patch expansion project into full gear. Between the house and the October pumpkin festival … I’ve got the next 8 weeks cut out for me. Very thankful for Jacob’s new team to help get this all ready for you first week of October — be ready … see you soon,” he added. Matt’s son Jacob Roloff has been managing the farm and is getting it prepped for their annual pumpkin season.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

The TLC star initially announced he was selling the main house and a portion of the farm in a May 12, 2022, Instagram post. “Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he began with a photo of him standing next to a “for sale” sign.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” he continued. The Roloff family patriarch added, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

Five months later he changes his mind and decided to convert the property into a rental, telling fans via Instagram, “When I put the small side of the farm up for sale I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees. What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process.”

After describing how “several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short term rental,” Matt explained, “I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home.”

He added, “It’s my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home. Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.” Matt and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, raised their four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob, 26, on the farm. It has been prominently featured in Little People, Big World, and is famous for its annual October pumpkin season.

Matt and his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, live part-time in Arizona, where they have owned a home since 2018. Following their 2016 divorce, Amy, 60, sold her 32 acres of the family farm to Matt in 2020 for $975,000. She married real estate agent Chris Marek in 2021.