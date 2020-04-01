Dum, dum, da, dum … dum, dum, da, dum! Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. While the premiere episode of Little People, Big World was airing on Tuesday, March 31, the 58-year-old patriarch took to Instagram to spill some tea on his girlfriend.

“Marry that girl! She’s a gem!” one sweet fan wrote, prompting Matt to write, “Yes she is!! #andmaybeiwill :))”

Back in February, the father of four revealed why he has yet to get down on one knee. “Well, that’s coming downstream I hope … ” he said, before mentioning his newly betrothed ex-wife. “We don’t want to step on Amy [Roloff] and Chris [Marek]’s excitement — but you never know what might happen next! For now, @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”

Hmm! Chris popped the question in September 2019 and admitted to People at the time that he was “very nervous!” While sharing details, Chris revealed that it was a very special moment — and he picked a very special ring. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Matt congratulated Amy a few days after hearing the news. “My buddy Ty and I got together for our regular Saturday morning breakfast today,” Matt wrote on a photo he shared of himself and his friend. “He doesn’t do social media … so I filled him in on Amy’s exciting engagement news. Congratulations to Amy and Chris!!”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

While Matt seems gung-ho on tying the knot, Caryn may not be so sure. In December 2019, after a fan thought they spotted “a ring on that left finger,” the family’s former farm manager laughed, “Hahah. No — we r [sic] just enjoying life with no rush — I promise to let ya know if that changes, tho [sic].” Time will tell!

