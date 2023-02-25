Coming back? Season 24 of Little People, Big World left the Roloff family at a standstill. While family patriarch Matt Roloff had initially decided to sell 16 acres of the reality TV family’s farm, he ultimately decided to remove the listing and convert the home into a rental property instead. While the farm is staying in the family — the drama over the decision to sell still lingers, setting the scene for a dramatic season 25. Keep reading to find out everything we know about season 25 of Little People, Big World, including the premiere date, details and more.

Will There Be a ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25?

While season 25 has yet to be confirmed by the network, Matt hinted the famous family was filming in a February 23, 2023, Instagram post.

“Just started pouring down snow here at Roloff Farms,” the TLC personality captioned a carousel of snaps of the Oregon property, with the last photo including the appearance of a film crew. “Changing all the setups to interior work.”

In the comment section, viewers questioned if this meant another season of LPBW was headed to TLC.

“Amy said on her LIVE yesterday that they are filming,” one fan seemingly confirmed.

When Will ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 Premiere?

The premiere date for season 25 of Little People, Big World has yet to be released by TLC. However, season 24 wrapped on January 3, 2023.

What Happened to ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff?

On February 7, 2023, Tori Roloff revealed husband Zach Roloff was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency shunt surgery.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” the TLC personality explained in a text post. “They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous.”

The John Hopkins Medicine website explains that a shunt is a hollow tube that is surgically placed in the brain. The tube helps drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirects it to another part of the body where it can be reabsorbed.

Tori did not reveal what exactly was wrong with the former soccer player, though the website explained that shunt procedures tend to address pressure on the brain that is caused by hydrocephalus. The surgery often relieves symptoms that include gait difficulty and lack of bladder control.

Shortly after the surgery, the mother of three updated fans on Zach’s recovery. “It’s been a scary 72 hours, but he is doing well and recovering!!” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on February 9. “Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!” After two days in the hospital, Zach went home to recover from the brain surgery with his family.

Who Is Returning For Season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’?

While Matt and Amy are seemingly filming again for the latest chapter, Zach — the pair’s last remaining child to star in the long-running series — and Tori seemingly teased their plans to leave.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori told fans via a December 2022 Q&A with fans. Tori went on to slam “misconceptions” about the TLC series, including her frustration with viewers only seeing edited versions of her family.