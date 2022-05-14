It was a sad day for TLC fans when Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff announced he placed part of Roloff Fams for sale in May 2022. What started as a 34-acre fixer-upper in 1990 grew to a 100-acre tourist destination complete with a medieval castle, pirate ship, and a pumpkin patch — which is also where the family’s reality TV show was filmed and where his and Amy Roloff‘s children grew up.

Son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff (née Patton), expressed interest in buying the farm to take it over and continue the Roloff family legacy — but what happened? Keep scrolling below to find out more about the sale of Roloff Farms.

Why Didn’t Zach and Tori Buy Roloff Farms?

After Matt and Amy’s divorce in 2016, Amy put up her half of the land for sale which caused a lot of tension within the family. Matt bought out his ex’s portion and became the sole owner. While TLC fans were hoping Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, would keep Roloff Farms in the family, Matt surprised the world by announcing its sale only days before the season 23 premiere.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” Matt announced in front of a for sale sign on May 12. “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

Zach and Tori previously voiced their desire to buy the farmhouse in season 22.

“I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or not,” the patriarch of the Roloff Family said about his son and daughter-in-law making an offer on the farm on the season 22 finale that aired in August 2021. “We’re kind of waitin’ and see.”

While Zach was hoping to raise his children on the farm similar to the way he grew up, the pair ultimately changed their minds on the purchase and it seems the reason why is because Zach and Matt were on different pages. “I think I’m just very content with what’s going on right now,” Zach told his wife later in the episode. “Pretty cool with not getting myself more involved with my dad at the moment.”

In a confessional with producers, Zach added, “When it comes to owning the farm, I think my dad just needed to be a little bit more collaborative. And I think the mindset and the style that’s gotten him this far is totally cool, but it’s not a style I wanna collaborate with.”

After Tori and Zach moved their family from Portland, Oregon to a new home in Washington in October 2021, fans were convinced taking the family business over was no longer on the table.

“What happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desires of wanting to buy Roloff Farms? It disappeared,” a fan asked in January 2022. “It definitely didn’t,” Tori replied via her Instagram Stories. “Some things just don’t go according to plan. But it all worked out for us.”

