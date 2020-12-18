Ow, ow! Malik Beasley‘s wife Montana Yao flaunted her gorgeous figure in a sexy red minidress after filing for divorce from the NBA star.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the model, 23, turned heads as she arrived at The Setai in Miami with her legs on full display. She paired her fiery look with slinky heels and a tiny purse.

Yao appeared in good spirits as she flashed a smile for the cameras amid her drama with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24. She and Beasley — who share an 18-month-old son named Makai — had been married for nine months when he was spotted holding hands with Real Housewives of Miami alum Larsa Pippen.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” Yao wrote via her Instagram Story on December 1 after seeing photos of the duo. “This is wild y’all, I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”

Days later, Yao filed for divorce from Beasley. “Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” a source told  E! News on December 3. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Afterward, the stunning brunette alleged she and Makai had been kicked out of their home. “We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all, I’m pretty confused,” Yao shared after filing. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology. I’m not the type to disclose too much information, but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

Beasley and Pippen, 46, have been flaunting their romance on social media despite backlash. On December 14, the former Kardashian pal appeared to drape her leg over the point guard in a portrait she shared via her Instagram Story. “Good luck tonight,” she captioned the pic.

Not to mention, they’ve been openly flirting on Instagram, “liking” each other’s photos and commenting on one another’s pics. When the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen captioned one of her photos, “What makes you the happiest?” Beasley commented, “U [sic]” with a red heart emoji.

Unfortunately for Yao, the reality TV alum doesn’t appear to show any remorse for her actions.

“Maybe spend more time loving and less hating!” the mom of four seemingly said about the scandal. “It’s not changing my life, but it might change yours.”

