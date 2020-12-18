Ow, ow! Malik Beasley‘s wife Montana Yao flaunted her gorgeous figure in a sexy red minidress after filing for divorce from the NBA star.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the model, 23, turned heads as she arrived at The Setai in Miami with her legs on full display. She paired her fiery look with slinky heels and a tiny purse.

Courtesy of Montana Yao/Instagram

Yao appeared in good spirits as she flashed a smile for the cameras amid her drama with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24. She and Beasley — who share an 18-month-old son named Makai — had been married for nine months when he was spotted holding hands with Real Housewives of Miami alum Larsa Pippen.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” Yao wrote via her Instagram Story on December 1 after seeing photos of the duo. “This is wild y’all, I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”