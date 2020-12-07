Speaking out! Larsa Pippen addressed haters following the cheating scandal involving married NBA star Malik Beasley. The former Real Housewives of Miami star is seemingly unbothered by the drama.

“Maybe spend more time loving and less hating!” Larsa, 46, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, and added a prayer hand emoji. “It’s not changing my life, but it might change yours.”

Courtesy Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Earlier that day, the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen shared the 12th birthday celebration for her daughter Sophia. The ladies enjoyed some cake on the beach and then rode four-wheelers with a small handful of the preteen’s pals.

Larsa is still legally married to Scottie, 55, with whom she tied the knot in 1997. They first filed for divorce in 2016 but later reconciled. The basketball legend and longtime spouse filed again in 2018 after almost 21 years of marriage. They share four kids — Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently stirred up drama with Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik, 24. Photos of the pair holding hands while walking around a Miami shopping center on November 23 started circulating earlier this month.

MEGA

Malik is married to Montana Yao, and they share a son named Makai. “Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, wrote via Instagram in reference to her husband shortly after the incriminating photos surfaced. “This is wild, y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” The California native added at the time she was “blindsided” by the situation. E News! reported on December 3 Montana filed for divorce from the athlete.



Larsa and Malik’s flirtation began before their Florida outing. On October 24, the Chicago native posted a glam selfie with the caption, “I hold back, sometimes I won’t.”

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

“I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” Malik, who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on October 30, commented.

After the initial drama, Larsa fueled speculation about their romance by “liking” a series of Instagram photos posted by the athlete on December 2 that showed him on the court. Around the same time, she posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story.



“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” the statement read.

Larsa isn’t backing down to any drama!