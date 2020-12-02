Not-so-subtle. Larsa Pippen‘s son Scotty Pippen Jr. threw shade at his mom after she was spotted holding hands with married Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley.

On Tuesday, December 1, the Vanderbilt basketball star, 20, liked a slew of tweets including, “To choose clout chasing over your own child, smh, I’m so sorry sweetheart.” He also gave a thumbs up to, “You have big goals Scotty! Don’t let anything distract you,” and “I feel bad for Scotty Pippen Jr. honestly. That young man has to deal with this every other week. Enough is enough.”

Courtesy of Scotty Pippen Jr./Twitter

Beasly, 24, — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30 — was seen holding hands with Pippen, 46, on November 23.

The photos clearly came as a surprise to Beasley’s wife, Instagram model Montana Yao, who shared her thoughts on the matter via Instagram.

MEGA

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

She added that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” noting, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

This isn’t the first time Pippen has been linked to a taken NBA star. On November 9, the former Kardashian pal responded to rumors she hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them,” she continued. “Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Following the bombshell interview, Pippen — who was previously married to Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen — shared a cryptic message to Instagram. “Pray then let it go,” the brunette babe posted in the early hours of November 12. “Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

Pippen has yet to speak out after being spotted with Beasley.