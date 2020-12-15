Rooting him on? Larsa Pippen seemingly cozied up to Malik Beasley in a new PDA photo shared ahead of his preseason basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, appeared to drape her leg over the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, 24, in a flirty portrait she shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, December 14, captioned, “Good luck tonight.”

Courtesy Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Larsa and Malik haven’t been very shy about showing their feelings for each other on social media amid rumors of their budding romance. On December 12, the socialite shared a sultry photo of herself and asked fans, “What makes you the happiest?” Malik publicly showed love in return, writing, “U [red heart emoji].”

The two quickly became a hot topic after photos of them holding hands were released on December 1 following their Miami outing on November 23. Although Larsa is single and legally separated from NBA baller Scottie Pippen, fans were surprised to see Malik showing interest because he is married to Instagram model Montana Yao. The athlete and Montana share a 2-year-old son, Makai, as well.

Malik and Montana first crossed paths in 2018 and reportedly wed in March 2020. However, after the photos surfaced, it seemed that was the final straw for her. “Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” a source told E! News on December 3. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

MEGA

Montana, 23, previously revealed she was shocked to hear about Malik’s connection with Larsa. “Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote via Instagram Stories on December 1. “This is wild y’all. I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” The next day, Larsa seemingly sounded off with a cryptic post.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” the Chicago native wrote. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

After the rumored new couple made headlines, Montana claimed she was kicked out of her home and struggling to understand the situation.

“I’m pretty confused,” she vented. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology … I’m focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can [be] at this time.”