Courtesy of Montana Yao/Instagram; Malik Beasley/Instagram; Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Next stop: Splitsville. Less than a week after Malik Beasley stepped out holding hands with Larsa Pippen, the NBA star’s wife, Montana Yao, has filed for divorce, E! News reported on Thursday, December 3.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” a source told the outlet. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Beasley, 24, and Yao, 23, who met in 2018 and later tied the knot in 2020, share a 21-month-old son named Makai. Yao claims she discovered Beasley’s possible relationship with Pippen, 46, along with the rest of the internet.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 1. “This is wild, y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” According to E!, Pippen “thought [Beasley] was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.”

Courtesy of Montana Yao/Instagram

Since then, the ex-Kardashian-Jenner bestie hasn’t directly addressed the situation. However, Pippen did share a cryptic message with her fans on Wednesday, December 2. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” the seemingly pointed quote read.

Pippen’s son Scotty Pippen Jr., whom she shares with estranged husband Scottie Pippen, has made it a point to “like” a number of negative tweets about his mother’s behavior.

“You have big goals Scotty, don’t let anything distract you,” one such tweet read, to which Pippen Jr., 20, responded, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.”

This is hardly the first time Pippen has found herself surrounded by controversy in recent months. In early November, the former Real Housewives of Miami star opened up about her history with Khloé Kardashian‘s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Pippen refuted allegations that she ever hooked up with the newly minted Boston Celtics player, 29, while he and Khloé, 36, were together.

“I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that,” the mother of four told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast” on November 8.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé; before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” Pippen recalled. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star added that she “will never chase a man.”

In Touch reached out to Yao and Pippen’s respective representation but did not hear back by the time of publication.