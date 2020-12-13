Don’t hate the player, hate the game! Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have not been shy about sharing their chemistry on social media, before and after their cheating scandal rocked the internet.

As In Touch previously reported, the Real Housewives of Miami alum and the NBA star were photographed holding hands in Miami on November 23. When the photos surfaced on December 1, it caused quite the stir. While Larsa, 46, is single and has been legally separated from her estranged husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, since 2018, Malik, 24, is married to Instagram model Montana Yao.

Before their scandal broke, the Minnesota Timberwolves player did not hold back his attraction for Larsa online. Just one week before their outing, Malik publicly asked Larsa out via Instagram. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he wrote in the comments of a sexy selfie of Larsa posted.

It wasn’t just Malik showing love. Just two days after their scandal, the Chicago native “liked” a series of photos Malik posted of himself on the basketball court with five wolf emojis as the caption.

Meanwhile, Malik’s wife, Montana, filed for divorce the same day the photos of him and Larsa surfaced, a source told E! News on December 3. The former couple met in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020. Montana, 23, is also the mother of Malik’s 21-month-old son, Makai.

On December 9, Montana broke her silence regarding her estranged husband’s cheating scandal. “Hey, y’all. I just wanted to say thank you so much for your tremendous love and support during this time. Things have been pretty rough, I am not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you are, I am pretty confused,” the California native wrote via Instagram. “There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I am not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

She went on to thank those who have reached out to her with messages of love and support and those who have shared their stories about being betrayed by a partner. “I’m focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can at this time,” she added.

